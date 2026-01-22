'KPop Demon Hunters' track 'Golden' earns Oscar nomination

KPop Demon Hunters is going to the Oscars.

The Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday, with the hit Netflix film earning two nods, including best original song for the movie’s #1 hit “Golden.” The film is also in the running for best animated feature.

In the best original song category, the track is competing against songs from such films as Diane Warren: Relentless, Sinners, Viva Verdi! and Train Dreams.

"Golden" is performed by the voices of HUNTR/X — Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami. It is already a winner this awards season, picking up best original song at the Golden Globes. The film also won best picture (animated).

And there's a chance for even more awards. The song and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack are also nominated for five Grammys.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

