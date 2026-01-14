'KPop Demon Hunters' cast praises Kelly Clarkson for 'What It Sounds Like' cover

The cast of KPop Demon Hunters thinks Kelly Clarkson's version of one of their songs is "Golden."

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly performed a cover of "What It Sounds Like," the big musical moment at the end of the movie. EJAE, who co-wrote the song and provides the singing voice of Rumi in the film, commented on the show's Instagram post of the performance, "This is so incredible! ugh its such an honor."

Arden Cho, the actress who plays Rumi, added, "Crying it's so good. Literal legend! Crushed it Kelly!!! thank you!!!!" And Kevin Woo, who provides the singing voice of Mystery Saja of the Saja Boys in the film, added, "IM NOT CRYING...YOU ARE."

Arden also appeared as a guest on the show and told Kelly, "You have been such a big part of my life ... all through my 20s." Arden became emotional and said, "Literally, I have manifested this. It's been my dream to meet you." "Awww," Kelly said, hugging her. "I love you!"

In related news, "Golden" has just hit a billion views on YouTube.

