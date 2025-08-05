For KING + COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone to star in new George Washington biopic

Joel Smallbone of for KING + COUNTRY played his own father in the movie Unsung Hero last year. Soon he'll be starring in a movie about the father of our country.

Joel has been cast in Young Washington, a movie about the early military career of future president George Washington. It details how, as a young man with no prior military experience, Washington was given command of a Virginia militia and led his men into a battle that sparked the French and Indian War. After that defeat, Washington had to "find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation," according to a press release.

Sir Ben Kingsley will play Robert Dinwiddie, the Virginia governor who gives Washington his first command. Andy Serkis plays Gen. Edward Braddock, who gives Washington another chance. Joel will play William Fairfax, a friend and romantic rival of Washington.

Young Washington will start production later this summer and is fittingly set to hit theaters July 4, 2026 — the 250th anniversary of the United States. However, you can preorder tickets to the film now at Angel.com.

