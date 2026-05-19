for KING + COUNTRY to debut new music this fall on The Most Beautiful Colours Tour

Fans will get a preview of the new album by for KING + COUNTRY on the duo's upcoming fall tour.

The Most Beautiful Colours Tour, in support of their album of the same name, gets underway Sept. 24 in Spokane, Washington, and is set to wrap up Oct. 18 in Boston. You can sign up for presale access by texting "MIRACLE" to 615-257-9555. Presale tickets will be available starting May 19, with tickets going on sale to the general public May 22 at 10 a.m. CT.

Another taste of the new album will come June 5, when Joel and Luke Smallbone release their latest single, "Miracle."

"Our new forthcoming album ... is our most hope-filled yet, and we feel there's no better way to celebrate than to spend these evenings together across North America this fall," Joel and Luke say in a statement. "It's our hope that you leave these shows with a deep sense of optimism and joy in the midst of all you may face in the world today."

But you don't have to wait for September to see for KING + COUNTRY: They also has some tour dates scheduled for July, and they're also hosting an event called Hometown Weekend in Franklin, Tennessee, from Aug. 14 through 16. It will feature a preview of the next album, as well as a concert, special guests and more.

Meanwhile, the duo's film Drummer Boy, inspired by their popular rendition of the Christmas favorite "The Little Drummer Boy," will arrive in theaters in November. Joel stars in the movie, and also co-directed it with the duo's brother, Ben Smallwood. A press release describes the movie as a "Christmas musical about two brothers who find themselves on opposite sides of the American Revolutionary War."

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