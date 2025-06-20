Kids' Choice Awards nominee Alex Warren has 'never even thought about' awards

Alex Warren is up for two trophies at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. He's up for favorite male breakout artist and favorite viral song for "Ordinary." Since these are the first awards he's ever been nominated for, he's not sure how he feels about them.

"I don't know. Truthfully, I've never even thought about it. I have never thought of what it would be like to win one of these, or even be nominated," he tells ABC Audio. "So that's cool. I don't know. I'm just, I like making the music. So, hopefully I win something."

But assuming that more nominations will be coming his way, Alex says there's one aspect of award shows that he thinks is pretty cool — and it doesn't involve winning.

"I like the idea of just getting nominated, and showing up and hanging out with my friends," he notes. "Like, I've made so many awesome friends in this industry with ['Ordinary'] doing well, and I've gotten really great advice from people [whose music] I fell in love with."

Among those "awesome friends"? Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll and Shawn Mendes.

"So yeah, I hope I get to go to these award shows and be nominated, just so I can see my friends and get to hang out," he says.

Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are the top nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with four nominations each. Selena Gomez and Jelly Roll have three nods each. In addition to Alex, Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams are among the first-time nominees.

