Kevin Jonas to release new solo single

When the Jonas Brothers start their South American tour later in May, Kevin Jonas will have a new song to sing.

Last year, he debuted his first-ever solo single, "Changing," and sang it live during the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour. Now he's got another new song lined up: "Little Things" will arrive May 15, the day before the South American tour starts.

"It took me 15 years to feel confident in making music on my own," Kevin says in a statement. "I finally find one song, and it was everything I'd been searching for. It unlocked the sound. The search was over, and I could build on it."

Kevin describes "Little Things" as "a continuation of who I am." He notes, "My wife and I have been married for 17 years. There are little moments during our time together that trigger my joy and happiness and remind me exactly why I'm still with her."

"The song discusses all of her favorite things," he adds. "When you think about it, those little things make us who we are. She isn't an over-the-top person; she's just the perfect person!"

And "Little Things" won't be the last of solo Kevin, either.

"I'm ready for people to hear more of who I am," he notes. "I'm just a guy who's lucky enough to make music. I'm proud of it, and I can't wait to keep writing more songs."

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