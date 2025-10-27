Kevin Jonas confirms solo song release, 'Moana' star performs at JoBros' Orlando show

Earlier this year, Kevin Jonas debuted his first-ever solo song, "Changing," during Jonas Brothers' show at Fenway Park. Now, he's announced when it'll be available.

Kevin performed the song again during their Orlando, Florida, show on Sunday night, and then announced that it'd be available Nov. 20. He's the one member of the Jonas Brothers who has yet to release any solo music.

Other surprises during the Orlando show, which was livestreamed on Samsung TV Plus, included appearances by Moana star Auliʻi Cravalho, who sang "How Far I'll Go"; Khalid, who sang "Young Dumb & Broke"; and Sebastian Yatra, who joined JoBros for their joint 2019 single "Runaway," as well as his Oscar-nominated song "Two Oruguitas" from the Encanto soundtrack.

Samsung TV Plus viewers were also able to participate in a fan vote from home to determine one of the songs on the set list. The winner was "Rollercoaster," from their 2019 album, Happiness Begins.

