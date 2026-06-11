Kenny Loggins stops by 'The Tonight Show' to play a medley of hits on classroom instruments

Host Jimmy Fallon, singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, actor Kevin Bacon, and The Roots during “Classroom Instruments” on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Kenny Loggins stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday, where he put a new spin on some of his classic tunes.

Loggins joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a medley of his songs in a Classroom Instruments segment, including such tracks as "I'm Alright," which appeared in the movie Caddyshack; "Danger Zone," from Top Gun; the Loggins and Messina tune "Your Mama Don't Dance"; and "Footloose."

But before they broke into "Footloose" they were interrupted by actor John Lithgow, who channeled his Footloose character of Reverend Shaw Moore and objected to the music. Kevin Bacon, who played Ren McCormack in the film, popped up to declare, "I thought this was supposed to be a party, let's dance."

Loggins’ appearance comes ahead of his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday in New York City. Other performers being inducted this year include KISS’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Taylor Swift and Alanis Morissette.

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