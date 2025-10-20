Kenny Loggins blasts 'unauthorized use' of song 'Danger Zone' in video posted by President Trump

Singer Kenny Loggins performs onstage during A Tribute to Brian Wilson performed by The Tribe at The Granada Theatre on September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kenny Loggins is not happy that his song "Danger Zone" was used in an AI generated video shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social on Saturday.

The clip featured Trump flying over a group of protesters in a jet labeled "King Trump," and dumping some sort of brown sludge, or excrement, on top of them.

"This is an unauthorized use of my performance of 'Danger Zone.' Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately," Loggins said in a statement. "I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us."

"Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together," he added. "We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic. There is no 'us and them' – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It's all of us."

Finally, he noted, "We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

"Danger Zone," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, appeared on the soundtrack to the 1986 film Top Gun. It also appeared in the film's 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.