Kelly Clarkson kicks off residency after canceling first two shows

After canceling what were supposed to be the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson took the stage to officially kick off the Studio Sessions show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Friday.

In a video posted to social media, Kelly is seen addressing the cancellations to the crowd on Friday.

“It took us a minute. I’m so sorry,” she said. “I know some of y’all had [tickets for] last weekend’s shows. We can’t help our bodies sometimes. You know we get sick, and that happens.”

“This is my favorite residency, my favorite show we’ve ever put together, because I love being in the studio, and that’s where this whole idea came from,” she continued.

Kelly later posted on Instagram, "Thank you so much for such a magical first night! I'm still on such a high from all the fans! I had so much fun."

The residency was supposed to kick off July 4, but Kelly announced the cancellation just hours before the first show, saying "prep and rehearsals" had taken a toll on her voice.

