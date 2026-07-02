Kelly Clarkson announces new single, ‘I’d Be Lyin’’

Kelly Clarkson is ready to release some new music.

In a post on Instagram, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer announced the July 17 release of the track "I'd Be Lyin.'" She captioned the post "New Single?" along with a set of eyes emoji and included a presave link for the track.

Clarkson released her last album, Chemistry, in 2023, which peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. In May 2025 she released the single "Where Have You Been," her first independent release since leaving Atlantic Records.

The July 17 song release coincides with Clarkson's return to the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace for her Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency. She has dates confirmed through Aug. 15. A complete schedule can be found at KellyClarkson.com.

Clarkson is set to wrap her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this fall. She's also returning to The Voice for season 30, which will premiere in the fall.

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