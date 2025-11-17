Keeping Chad’s Promise

No one ever wants to give up their dog, but the bond between a veteran and their dog is so strong. Now there’s a great non-profit that keeps their pet safe while they may not be able to take of them for a variety of reasons.

Chad’s Promise offers vets a free safe haven for dogs while their owners are in the hospital. Chad Landry and his partner, Tracy Swinscoe, have a dog training business in Plant City but this goes above and beyond what they do for a living.

If a there’s a chance a dogs might be surrendered, a veterinary hospital can call Chad’s Promise for a safe place to live and be safe until they can be reunited with their owner. It’s completely free, but they can always use donations to help cover costs. Right now, Sun Coast Credit Union is offering a matching donation program, where they will match each dollar donated to the nonprofit up to a total of $5,000. You can learn more on their Facebook page.

