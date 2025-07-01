Katy Perry emotionally wraps Australian leg of tour

Katy Perry got emotional during the final show on the Australian leg of her Lifetimes tour Monday.

In clips posted to social media, Katy can be seen getting teary-eyed onstage in Adelaide as she thanked the crowd.

“Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world," she said, choking up. She then composed herself and yelled, "Now let’s sing 'Firework'!"

The show came just days after news that Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had split after nine years together. The two share 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Katy and Orlando have yet to address the breakup.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.