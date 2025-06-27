Katy Perry posts ‘mood’ update amid rumored split with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have allegedly called off their nine-year relationship, but you wouldn't know it from her latest Instagram post.

Katy is in Australia on her Lifetimes Tour, and she posted several photos of herself posing with a quokka, an adorable marsupial that's sometimes called the "happiest animal in the world" because it always looks like it's smiling.

The quokka is mainly found on Rottnest Island in Western Australia, which is where Katy was. She posted footage of herself and some of her tour colleagues on a boat traveling to the island, as well as a video of herself dancing on a beach.

She included a shot of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, behind the bridge of the boat, footage of a bicycle ride, and video of herself and her pals playing a rousing game of Monopoly Go.

She captioned the post, "Mood: Quokka."

Katy's friend and space mission mate Lauren Sánchez, who is currently in Venice, Italy, for her wedding to Jeff Bezos, commented, "We miss you Katy." Orlando is in Venice to attend the nuptials.

On Thursday, People reported that it had confirmed Katy and Orlando's split. At press time, reps for Katy had not responded to a request for comment by ABC Audio. The two met in 2016 and began dating that year. They split briefly in 2017, but reconciled and got engaged in 2019. They welcomed Daisy in 2020.

A source told People, "The split is amicable. They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it's better to live separate lives. Katy doesn't take the split lightly. She's still doing great though."

