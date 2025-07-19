Katy Perry experiences a frightening onstage mishap during concert in San Francisco

Katy Perry experienced a frightening onstage mishap Friday night during her Lifetimes Tour stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

While performing her hit song “Roar,” the pop star was seated atop a large butterfly-shaped prop that was designed to fly above the crowd.

Midway through the song, the mechanism unexpectedly jolted, tilting and dipping in mid-air, causing Perry to slip in her seat and abruptly stop singing.

A video of the incident, which quickly made the rounds on social media, shows the singer visibly startled as fans below gasped in concern.

Though the moment looked scary, Perry managed to stay on the prop and was unharmed.

After the show, she took to Instagram Stories to address the incident in true Perry fashion, by poking fun at herself.

She posted a blurry close-up photo of her stunned face with the caption, “Good Night San Fran,” written over the image.

