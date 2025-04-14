As Katy Perry blasts off into space this morning, what's on her in-flight playlist?

Monday morning, April 14, Katy Perry is scheduled to shoot across the sky-y-y for real, as she takes part in the latest Blue Origin spaceflight with an all-female crew. So of course, she had to compile the perfect playlist for the occasion.

Katy told ELLE that her playlist, which she's calling "The Space Sistas," includes a bunch of songs that are definitely on-theme. She's chosen "Planet Claire" by the B-52's, "Starships" by Nicki Minaj, "Starman" by David Bowie, Daft Punk's "Around the World," and "Intergalactic" by the Beastie Boys.

"Everyone forgets [that song] but that thing slaps," Katy says. And there's one more song on there.

"I don't typically do this, but [my song] 'E.T.'! Come on!" she laughs.

Katy tells the Associated Press that she's taking part in the flight, which will only last about 11 minutes, "for the next generation, to inspire so many different people, but especially young girls to go, 'I'll go to space in the future.'"

In addition to Katy, the flight will also include Gayle King, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, ex-NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

“I am feeling so grateful and grounded and honored to be invited and included with this incredible group of women," she adds. "It’s an important moment for the future of commercial space travel and for humanity in general and for women all around. I just feel like, ‘Put us in, Coach.’”

You'll be able to watch the flight, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT from a location about 30 miles north of Van Horn Texas, live online. It'll be available on BlueOrigin.com, the company's YouTube page and X account, and also on Space.com.

