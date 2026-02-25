Justin Trudeau's son says 'cool' Katy Perry spent hours talking to him about his music career

Justin Trudeau, then-Prime Minister of Canada, and his son Xavier, at the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on Sept. 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have been dating since last year, and she's not only met at least one of his children, she's also given the kid some career advice.

In a chat with TikTok food content creator Guy Hobeika, Xavier Trudeau — the eldest of Trudeau's three children with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire — was asked about the "little elephant in the room."

"Have you met Katy Perry?" G Hobs asked, to which Xavier responded, "Yeah, I have. She's cool. She's nice."

G Hobs then asked Xavier, who released two singles last year under the name Xav, if Katy had offered him any advice.

"Yeah, we've sat, like, we've talked for, like, hours, just ... talking about my music," Xavier confirmed. "Advice, and these next steps for me and stuff."

G Hobs also inquired about whether Xavier had talked to Katy about going to the moon on a spaceship — a reference to Katy's brief flight into suborbital space on the Blue Origin New Shepherd rocket last year. Xavier said they didn't discuss that.

