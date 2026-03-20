Justin Timberlake's 2024 arrest footage to be released in redacted form

It's too late to ruin the tour, but the video footage from Justin Timberlake's drunk-driving arrest in New York will be released — albeit in redacted form.

According to a Friday court order obtained by ABC News, an agreement was reached between Justin's legal team and attorneys for the Village of Sag Harbor, where the June 18, 2024, arrest took place. According to the order, Justin's team agrees that the redacted footage "does not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," under" the Freedom of Information Act, and thus can be released.

As previously reported, Justin was initially granted a temporary restraining order blocking the release of the footage. According to the order, obtained by ABC News, the lawyers argued that if the video was released, it "would cause severe and irreparable harm to [Justin's] personal and professional reputation" and "subject [him] to public ridicule and harassment."

According to the original order, the restraining order would have been permanent for any records that "constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

There was a total of eight hours of body-cam footage stemming from the arrest, though it's not clear what parts of that footage will be released to media outlets.

Justin was arrested in Sag Harbor after running a stop sign and subsequently performing "poorly" on field sobriety tests. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired by alcohol, and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service and fined $500.

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