Justin Timberlake has yet to decide details of court-ordered community service, says lawyer

It was a year ago that Justin Timberlake's actions could've ruined the tour. What tour? The world tour.

While in Sag Harbor, New York, Justin was pulled over in the early morning hours of June 18, 2024, and arrested for DWI. During his sentencing in September, Justin entered a plea deal, pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired. Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace ordered Justin to pay a $500 fine and gave him one year to perform 25 hours of community service.

Justin's attorney, Eddie Burke Jr., told Patch on Tuesday that Justin has until mid-September to complete those 25 hours. When asked if Justin had decided where to put in his time, Burke said, "Not yet."

Justin currently has tour dates scheduled through July 30.

Last fall, many nonprofit organizations in Sag Harbor suggested that Justin come volunteer with them, including an animal hospital and a group that encourages people to volunteer for various causes. One local said she hoped Justin would devote his time to a drunk-driving awareness nonprofit.

