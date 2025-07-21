Justin Bieber's standing at #2 on the 'Billboard' 200 with 'Swag'

Justin Bieber's surprise album has swaggered its way onto the Billboard 200 album chart.

Swag, which Justin announced July 10, the day before it dropped, has debuted at #2 on the chart, giving him his 11th top-10 album, and his 10th top-five release. It's also Justin's best streaming week ever, with nearly 200 million on-demand streams overall. The single "Daisies" also hit #1 on the Spotify U.S. and Global song charts.

One fan of Justin's new music is Courteney Cox: She posted video of herself playing drums to "Daisies," and captioned it "Love this song JB." He reposted it on his Instagram Story.

Swag is Justin's first album since 2021's Justice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.