Justin Bieber's standing at #2 on the 'Billboard' 200 with 'Swag'

Def Jam Recordings
By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Bieber's surprise album has swaggered its way onto the Billboard 200 album chart.

Swag, which Justin announced July 10, the day before it dropped, has debuted at #2 on the chart, giving him his 11th top-10 album, and his 10th top-five release.  It's also Justin's best streaming week ever, with nearly 200 million on-demand streams overall.  The single "Daisies" also hit #1 on the Spotify U.S. and Global song charts.

One fan of Justin's new music is Courteney Cox: She posted video of herself playing drums to "Daisies," and captioned it "Love this song JB." He reposted it on his Instagram Story.

Swag is Justin's first album since 2021's Justice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!