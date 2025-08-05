Justin Bieber's new video for 'Yukon' shows his picture-perfect family

If Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are having trouble in their marriage, you sure can't see it in the new video he just released for his song "Yukon."

In the black-and-white visual, Justin, Hailey and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who'll turn 1 in a couple of weeks, are seen hanging out on a boat anchored in a remote setting. Justin and Hailey are seen in and out of the water; in one shot, Hailey's smiling and holding Jack in the ocean. We never see Jack's entire face but there are plenty of shots of him, including one where Justin is kissing his toe.

There are also shots of Justin dancing on the boat, a close-up of Hailey's diamond ring, and scenes of Justin and Hailey embracing. Justin is also seen showering, riding a surfboard and an exercise bike, and sunbathing on the boat, which is branded SKYLRK, the name of his new clothing brand.

"Yukon" is from Justin's new album, SWAG.

