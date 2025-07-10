Justin Bieber teasing new album

A new Justin Bieber album might be closer than we think.

The singer began posting photos and video of billboards teasing the new project — seemingly titled Swag — Thursday. One of the billboards in New York City's Times Square displayed what appears to be a track list and features a black-and-white photo of a shirtless Justin with his wife, Hailey Bieber, holding son Jack Blues in the background.

Billboards also popped up in Los Angeles and in Reykjavik, Iceland, where Justin spent time recording new music earlier this year.

Bieber reposted a post from The Kid LAROI about the new project. “if you don’t listen to this album when it drops we can’t be friends,” LAROI wrote. “Sorry i don’t make the rules.”

The album will be Justin's first since 2021's Justice.

