Justin Bieber releases 7th studio album 'Swag'

The singer released his new album, Swag, on Friday, which features 21 new songs.
The album is Bieber's seventh studio album. It follows his 2021 album, Justice, which featured the songs "Peaches" and "Holy."
In May, Travel + Leisure reported that Bieber was recording new music at Eleven Deplar Farm's recording space called Flòki Studios.
"All I Can Take"
"Daisies"
"Yukon"
"Go Baby"
"Things You Do"
"Butterflies"
"Way It Is"
"First Place"
"Soulful"
"Walking Away"
"Glory Voice Memo"
"Devotion"
"Dadz Love"
"Therapy Session"
"Sweet Spot"
"Standing on Business"
"405"
"Swag"
"Zuma House"
"Too Long"
"Forgiveness"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.