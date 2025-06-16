Justin Bieber: 'Quit asking me if I'm okay'

It seems as though Justin Bieber has absolutely had it with fans expressing their concern for his mental state.

On Sunday Justin posted a text exchange with an unnamed person in which he told them that their friendship was "officially over" because the person was upset that Justin "lashed out" at them. "If you don't like my anger you don't like me," Justin wrote.

Fans in the comments wondered why Justin would've shared the exchange online and urged him to get help. Justin responded by posting the exchange on his Instagram Story and writing, "Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard."

"Let's encourage our people not [to] project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo," he added.

Justin posted on his regular Instagram feed, "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and angry."

Justin continued, "The harder I try to grow the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren't you?"

Sunday was Justin's first Father's Day after his son, Jack Blues, was born in August 2024. He posted a photo of Jack's hand on the sole of his shoe; he's wearing a tiny ID bracelet with "JBB" on it.

