Justin Bieber posts footage from second surprise show, designs new product for Rhode

Justin Bieber's keeping himself busy before he headlines Coachella this weekend.

Justin invited fans to an intimate show at West Hollywood's legendary club The Troubadour on Saturday, similar to the one he did at LA's Roxy Theatre on March 29. As with that show, the one at the Troubadour featured Justin only performing songs from his albums SWAG and SWAG II, including "Daisies," "Yukon," "Go Baby" and "Devotion."

Justin has posted several videos from the performance on his Instagram. You can see him sing "All the Way," "Butterflies" and "Everything Hallelujah."

Justin's sets at Coachella — or as fans have dubbed it, "Bieberchella" — will take place April 11 and 18. While fans seemed to be thrilled with the Troubadour show, one wrote in the comments, "please play some old hits at bieberchella. we adoooore swag but we love all of them too."

Meanwhile, Justin has teamed up with his wife, Hailey Bieber, to design a new product for her beauty brand, Rhode: a line of pimple patches. Each pack of 36 patches costs $16 and they're available in five shapes — daisy, shroom, jelly bean, bubble and curve — starting April 13 at 9 a.m. PT at rhodeskin.com.

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