Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for hockey game in Toronto

By Andrea Dresdale

Despite online rumors of financial and marriage woes, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, presented a united front on Sunday as they took in a game by Justin's favorite hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unfortunately for Justin, his team lost to the Florida Panthers in game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals in Canada, dashing their hopes of winning the Stanley Cup. However, Justin accepted the L with grace.

"I don't remember a time in my life when I haven't been obsessed with the leafsssss," he captioned a slide show of himself and Hailey at the game. "This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it."

Presumably, Justin can now focus on his clothing brand, Skylrk, and the new music that he's been teasing for weeks now.

