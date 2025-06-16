Juneteenth Events

Just a heads up that the offices here will be closed on Thursday in honor of Juneteenth. But here’s a few more ideas of how to commemorate the day.

The Straz Center will hold its fifth annual Juneteenth Commemoration today in the Jaeb Theater with a variety of events that will include spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this event. It’s a free event from 7:30 to 9 pm.

Dove Daily Update Straz honors Juneteenth

The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival and Youth Summit brings a full week of events that are for the most part from from 1-7 pm June 16-21 at 4811 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, and then on Saturday, June 21st, a festival in Raymond James Stadium from 3-9 pm. Many events are free but do require tickets at by clicking here.

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group