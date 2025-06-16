Juneteenth Events

Hope you have a good Juneteenth!
By Ann Kelly

Just a heads up that the offices here will be closed on Thursday in honor of Juneteenth. But here’s a few more ideas of how to commemorate the day.

The Straz Center will hold its fifth annual Juneteenth Commemoration today in the Jaeb Theater with a variety of events that will include spoken remembrances, writings of historical importance and an original performance of music, poetry and dance created especially for this event. It’s a free event from 7:30 to 9 pm.

Dove Daily Update Straz honors Juneteenth

The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival and Youth Summit brings a full week of events that are for the most part from from 1-7 pm June 16-21 at 4811 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, and then on Saturday, June 21st, a festival in Raymond James Stadium from 3-9 pm. Many events are free but do require tickets at by clicking here.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!