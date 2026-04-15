On July 3, Madonna will let us hear her 'Confessions II'

Madonna, 'Confessions II,' (Warner Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

After wiping her Instagram and teasing her new album, Madonna has now released details of Confessions II, the long-awaited sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, or, as a press release puts it, a "continuation."

The album, due July 3, is available for preorder on multiple formats, including CD, vinyl and cassette. She's shared a snippet of a trancy song in which she whispers, "Thanks for coming. Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows. Create a new persona. A different identity. I can be whoever I want to be. Honestly, I wish I could be like other people and just not care. But out here, on the dance floor, I feel so free."

We then hear a male voice say, "Oh, by the way, it all started like this."

In a statement, Madonna recites lines that are said to be the lyrics of one of her new songs, "One Step Away": "People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language.”

She continues, "When [producer] Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto: We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices."

"After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space," she continues. "It’s a place where you connect —with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people."

Confessions II is Madonna's first album of new material since 2019's Madame X.

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