Journey's Steve Perry auctioning items from his personal archives to benefit victims of LA wildfires

Don't stop believin' that you can own something from former Journey singer Steve Perry's personal archives.

Handwritten lyrics to the Journey classics "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully," as well as Perry's solo hit "Foolish Heart," are among the items up for grabs at an auction that will benefit the victims of the Altadena wildfire. Perry is offering multiple items from his own collection, including Gold and Platinum plaques, vintage tour merchandise, signed instruments, and signed LPs, CDs and cassettes.

“I'm excited to open up my personal archives and give fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey," Perry says in a statement.

He adds, "These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and treasured in your own personal collections."

Perry notes, "Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let's help make a difference together.” The auction ends on June 13 at 12 p.m. PT.

The auction is being hosted on the new Darkives Collectables auction site, a division of Dark Horse Records. The CEO of Dark Horse and Darkives is Dhani Harrison, son of late Beatles member George Harrison. He says in a statement, "[Steve's] continued generosity makes him the perfect artist to help launch this platform, and we're honored to support the causes that matter most to him."

Perry released a duet version of "Faithfully" with Willie Nelson in May, also via Dark Horse Records.

