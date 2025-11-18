Josh Groban's taking his GEMS on a world tour

For the first time in 10 years, Josh Groban will be circling the globe with his music.

Josh has announced his 2026 GEMS World Tour, which begins in Honolulu, Hawaii, and will visit Asia, Australia, Europe and the U.K. before wrapping up in Amsterdam. Exact dates will be announced at a later time, but for more information, visit joshgroban.com.

"It is with the greatest excitement that I get to take these songs I've loved so much around the world - to places I haven't visited in far too long and to places I've always wanted to visit," Josh says in a statement. "I'm honored to see the world through music. I can't wait to see everyone soon!"

According to a press release, the tour will feature a "career-spanning production" that highlights the songs on Josh's best-of compilation GEMS, released earlier this year. Josh released the companion album Hidden Gems on Friday, featuring fan-favorite and rare tracks. It also includes a brand-new song, "The Constant."

