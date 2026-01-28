Josh Groban's intimate London concert to screen in theaters Valentine's Day weekend

It's the perfect Valentine's Day date: Going to see a Josh Groban concert at your local movie theater.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, the concert film Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel will be shown on 100 screens in 45 different U.S. markets. There will also be additional screenings in select international cities.

The film documents a performance Josh did last year at London's Union Chapel, an intimate venue that holds about 900 people. The trailer shows him performing covers of "Both Sides Now," "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," as well as his own singles "February Song," "You Raise Me Up" and "The Constant."

"Union Chapel is such an incredible venue," says Josh in a statement. "We wanted to create a show that felt truly personal and immersive, which the venue really lends itself to. Bringing that experience into theaters — especially over Valentine's Day weekend — makes it something truly special."

The film might also be a preview of what Josh has planned for his upcoming world tour, which begins Feb. 7 in Hawaii.

Tickets for the concert film are available now at AMC.com.

