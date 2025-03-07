Josh Groban announces best-of album with two new songs; listen to "Be Alright" now

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency engagement in May, Josh Groban is putting out a best-of collection -- and two new songs.

Like the residency, the album is called Gems, and it'll be out May 2. It includes signature songs like "You Raise Me Up," "To Where You Are" and "You're Still You," as well as his versions of classics like "Over the Rainbow," "Pure Imagination," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "The Impossible Dream." Josh's duet with Kelly Clarkson on "All I Ask of You," from The Phantom of the Opera, is also included.

The two new songs are called "Be Alright" and "Open." The soulful, piano-based ballad "Be Alright" is out now on streaming services.

A 2-LP vinyl version of the album, due out June 13, will include two additional songs: "Broken Vow" and "Remember When It Rained."

In a statement, Josh says, "I'm so excited to release this collection of songs that have played such an important role in my life and career so far. These 'gems' have been there for me when I've needed them most, and to share them on one album fills me with gratitude for all they have given to amazing listeners across the world."

The Gems engagement kicks off May 9 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and is right now scheduled to run for five nights. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster. You can also see Josh Sept. 5 and 6 at The Hollywood Bowl, where he'll be performing with the LA Philharmonic.

Here's the track list for Gems:

"Be Alright"

"Alla Luce del Sole"

"You Are Loved (Don't Give Up)"

"You Raise Me Up"

"To Where You Are"

"Awake"

"Granted"

"Pure Imagination" (from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

"You're Still You"

"Evermore"

"Open Hands"

"February Song"

"Over The Rainbow" (from The Wizard of Oz)

"When You Say You Love Me"

"All I Ask Of You" (from The Phantom of the Opera) [with Kelly Clarkson]

"Bridge Over Troubled Water"

"Per Te"

"The Impossible Dream"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.