Josh Groban taking over TV with 'Cinematic' next week

Josh Groban is out Friday with his new album, Cinematic, featuring him performing songs associated with movies from multiple eras, and he'll be performing a number of them on TV next week.

On Monday, May 11, Josh will sing "Skyfall," Adele's James Bond theme, on ABC's Good Morning America. On May 12, he'll appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and on May 14, he'll sing Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," from the Rob Reiner movie of the same name, on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Other songs on the album include "Remember Me" from Coco, "As Time Goes By" from Casablanca, "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" from Against All Odds, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, and "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's. That last song features a trumpet solo from none other than Josh's dad, Jack Groban.

Plus, Jennifer Hudson joins Josh for a duet on "Unchained Melody." While most people remember that song from the movie Ghost, it originally appeared in a 1955 movie called Unchained. Josh will kick off his summer tour with Jennifer June 2 in Montreal, Canada.

In a statement, Josh says, "Bringing these songs to life was an incredibly meaningful experience for me. Each one represents a moment in film that has resonated across generations, and I approached them with a deep respect for their original impact."

"At the same time, I wanted to find new emotional colors within them and share that sense of discovery with listeners, and I hope people connect with it and enjoy the journey as much as I did making it.”

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