Josh Groban on the songs he wishes he could have recorded for 'Cinematic'

Josh Groban's new album, Cinematic, features his takes on famous songs from movies like The Lion King, Breakfast at Tiffany's and The Godfather. But while figuring out what songs he wanted to put on the album, he also had to acknowledge that while there were songs he would like to include, he simply couldn't get away with singing them.

"I would have loved to have done more comedy. I don't have a comedic singing voice," Josh tells ABC Audio. "I do sing comedy seriously, like on the Oscars and stuff, that's always fun. But I would've loved to have done some Monty Python, you know? I would have loved to have done one of the big rock ballads."

However, he explains, "There's a lot of stuff that might be good on paper, but it's just not meant for me to sing."

As for the songs he did include, Josh says he and his producer would sit together "with just a piano and no mic" so he could "learn what felt good in my voice." He notes, "We wanted to represent different eras. So if we felt like we'd already tackled a certain style of song, a Disney song, or a song from a classic era, or a song from the '80s, then we'd kind of move on."

But since there are only 10 tracks on Cinematic, is a sequel possible?

"Yes, there's actually one extra song that we recorded that we're going to release sometime next year," he says, adding that there "may be" a Cinematic 2 at some point. He also says he'd like to do an encore of his Stages album, which features Broadway show tunes.

But that's in the future. As he tells ABC Audio, "I'm going to work on new music next."

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