Josh Groban to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Josh Groban performs live on stage during the Gems World Tour at The O2 Arena on April 01, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

What's more Cinematic than a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Josh Groban will be honored with a star of his very own on May 6, two days before the release of his album of film songs, Cinematic.

He’ll be getting his star in the recording category, and his friends and collaborators David Foster, Josh Gad and Ben Schwartz will be on hand as guest speakers.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome singer Josh Groban to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez says in a statement. "Josh has this incredible way of connecting with people through his music—it really stays with you. It’s been amazing to watch his journey over the years, and we’re so happy to celebrate him today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Josh will release Cinematic on May 8, featuring his interpretations of songs made famous on the silver screen. The 10 tracks feature songs from movies ranging from Casablanca and The Godfather to The Lion King, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Pinocchio.

Josh's GEMS World Tour with Jennifer Hudson hits North America in June. In October, he'll resume his GEMS residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

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