Josh Groban puts on his 'big-boy pants' to sing with Streisand on her new duets album

Among the stars Barbra Streisand has lined up to sing with her on her new album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two are Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Hozier, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Josh Groban. Josh is an old hand at this, though: It's the third time he's duetted with the diva -- and he says this time, their song is "dark and mysterious."

The track, "Where Do I Go From You?," was written by hitmaker Desmond Child. Josh tells ABC Audio, "It's very theatrical. It's something that feels quintessential Barbara ... I could see this as a song she could have recorded in the '70s."

"The other couple of things that I've done with her, one was very traditional with 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' and then the other one was a song that was more of kind of a pop duet, ['All I Know of Love']," he continues.

"This is kind of like right in between those two worlds. It allows me to sing with my kind of my big-boy pants," Josh adds. "And it's dark and mysterious, it feels like it could be like a romance mystery kinda song."

While Josh hasn't heard any of the other duets on the album, he says he's intrigued by the fact that Barbra and Bob Dylan are singing the standard "The Very Thought of You."

"You sing with someone like Barbara, it brings out different elements of your own interpretation, your own voice," he notes. "That's what the great interpreters always do, is they turn other people into great interpreters just by proxy of being near them."

"And so to have two of our greatest living artists doing that, bouncing off each other, I'm very excited to hear that."

