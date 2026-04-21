Josh Groban proposes to longtime girlfriend: 'MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!'

Natalie McQueen and Josh Groban attend the 98th Oscars, March 15, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (Disney/Ser Baffo)

Josh Groban has raised his girlfriend up to the status of fiancée.

On Instagram, Josh posted a photo of himself and his longtime love Natalie McQueen kissing each other in front of a wishing well and under an arch at Disneyland. The third photo has a small cake with "Congratulations" written on it; you can see Natalie's hand with her diamond ring in the picture, as well.

"MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!!" Josh wrote. "Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, @nataliemcqueen.

Thank you @disneyweddings for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical."

Natalie is a British theater actress who's starred in many West End musicals. She and Josh have been dating since 2022.

Josh's new album, Cinematic, comes out May 8. On Friday, he's releasing anther song from the project: His version of Adele's "Skyfall," from the Bond movie of the same name.

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