Josh Groban is ready to 'celebrate a world that I don't always get to sing' on Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour

Josh Groban kicks off his Stage, Screen, and Symphony tour in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Tuesday. Unlike his recent tour with Jennifer Hudson, this one will focus on famous movie songs from his new album, Cinematic, and the Broadway show tunes from his 2015 album, Stages. Josh will be performing with a full symphony orchestra during the two-week tour, which is one reason why he may be changing things up a bit.

Often, when an artist does a tour dedicated to one album, they'll come back at the end and do their biggest hits. But a few months ago Josh told ABC Audio that he wasn't sure if he'd be doing that. "We may, but also, you know, when I did my tour for the musical theater album, for instance, I didn't touch any of the hits of mine," he noted. "It was purely ... a night to celebrate those songs."

For Josh, that's a compelling reason not to play signature tunes like "You Raise Me Up." As he put it, "I sing the big songs so often. There are ample opportunities for my fans to come see me sing those songs."

Josh said because he only has two weeks to tour with these orchestras, he wants to "do nights that really celebrate a world that I don't always get to sing." And, he noted, "I think that you gotta keep things a little bit interesting sometimes, too, where you don't sing certain things."

"That being said, we may decide to [sing the hits]," he concluded. "But at the moment, I'm kinda leaning towards, let's make those nights different from the rest."

And if Josh doesn't sing your favorite song on this tour, you can still see him in October when he returns for another installment of GEMS: The Las Vegas Residency. He'll play The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Oct. 2 through Oct. 10.

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