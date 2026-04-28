Josh Groban to give fans an early listen of new album Cinematic

Josh Groban's new album, Cinematic, is coming out May 8, but you can get an early listen Friday on YouTube.

If you subscribe to Josh's YouTube channel, you can tune in for the YouTube x @TalkShopLive CINEMATIC Listening Party, starting at 1 p.m. PT. In addition to a preview of the album, Josh will do a special Q&A; you can submit questions now on Instagram. One fan has already asked what he plans to sing at his upcoming wedding to fiancée Natalie McQueen.

As the title suggests, Cinematic features Josh singing famous songs from movies. To mark the occasion, he's hidden a certificate for a year's worth of movie tickets for one lucky fan to find on London's Wardour Street, which was once a film industry hub. It remains to be seen if he'll do the same in any U.S. cities.

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