Josh Groban gifts more 'Gems' to fans with deluxe album

Josh Groban is showering his fans with Gems.

He's released a deluxe edition of his recent best-of collection that includes a whopping 23 additional songs, including duets with Sarah McLachlan, Jennifer Nettles and Andrea Bocelli. There are also fan favorites like "River," "Broken Vow," "Remember When It Rained" and "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)."

With the new songs, Gems now has 41 tracks.

There are several special vinyl versions of Gems available now: Josh's online merch store has a two-LP version of the album on crystal clear vinyl, and Amazon has a two-LP green vinyl version.

On June 23 in New York City, Josh will host the Jimmy Awards, which honor student achievement in musical theater. On June 27, you can hear him singing with Barbra Streisand on her all-star duets album The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2. Others on that album include Paul McCartney, Sting, Hozier, Seal, Sam Smith, Mariah Carey and James Taylor.

On Sept. 5 and 6, Josh is headlining two shows at The Hollywood Bowl.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.