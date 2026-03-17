Jordin Sparks confirms that unlike Kelly Clarkson, she got her 'American Idol' car

Kelly Clarkson recently said on her talk show that she never received the car that was promised as a reward for winning American Idol. Another Idol winner, however, confirms she had better luck when it came to prizes.

On her show, Kelly revealed, "They said you get a car, and I needed it 'cause my car was bashed in, and I couldn't afford the deductible. I did not get a car. And then Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car." Clay then told her, and so did his mom.

"I was like, 'What the f***?'" Kelly said, adding, "I was like, 'I'm gonna actually kick your a** right now.'"

But while appearing on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, season 6 champ Jordin Sparks confirmed, "I got my car." She added, "Look, I wasn't a part of season 1, but the first season of anything is a little crazy!"

"I hope they give her one now," she said of Kelly. "Somebody send her a Ford! Send her a Mustang!"

Also during her interview, Jordin noted that her Idol win was 20 years ago, but the moment she'll never forget was "the fact that I did not remember the lyrics" to her victory song, "This Is My Now."

Jordin, who's featured on Jonas Brothers' new live album Friends From Your Hometown, also has a project coming out with Elijah Blake called 1990 Too. It's a sequel to their 2019 album, 1990 Forever.

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