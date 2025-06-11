Jonas Brothers releasing live album on Friday

Before Jonas Brothers release their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on Aug. 8, they've got something else in store for fans.

The group announced on Instagram that Friday will see the release of Jonas Brothers: Live from The O2 London. The concert album was recorded on Sept. 16, 2024, which also happened to be Nick Jonas' birthday. "[The] tracklist includes songs from the early days, unreleased music from our upcoming studio album, and a ton of favorites in between," the post says.

"Getting to capture the energy from these shows on Nick’s birthday in London last year was something special and we can’t wait to share it with you all."

According to Setlist.fm, during that show Nick was serenaded with "Happy Birthday." In addition to all their hits, JoBros also performed two Elton John songs: "Cold Heart" and "Rocket Man." It's not clear if every song the group performed will be on the album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.