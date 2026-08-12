Jonas Brothers will have a g'day headlining NFL game in Australia

The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Chrys Davis).

Jonas Brothers are heading to the land Down Under.

The trio will perform during the halftime show of a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angels Rams that's scheduled to take place Sept. 11 in Melbourne, Australia. Due to the time difference in Australia, the game will stream live on Netflix on Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET.

“We couldn’t be more excited to perform at halftime during the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Australia,” said the group in a statement. “Playing at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of such passionate Australian fans is an incredible honor."

The JoBros performance is the first of seven halftime shows that will take place across the NFL's international games in 2026, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. These games will take place across seven countries and four continents.

The band is set to play New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 20, 21 and 22.

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