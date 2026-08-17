Jonas Brothers will be 'Burning Up' the road this fall

After taking their Burning Up Tour All Over Again to New York's Madison Square Garden this month, Jonas Brothers are planning to burn their way across the U.S.

The shows, initially announced for Aug. 20, 21 and 22 at the Garden, have now been expanded into a 45-city North American tour, with opening acts Franklin Jonas, All Time Low and Magnus Ferrell.

"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," said Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in a statement.

"The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you.”

The tour starts Sept. 25 in Boston and wraps up Dec. 21 in Newark, New Jersey. Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday as part of the Spotify Reserved presale at 8:28 a.m. local time. Eligible fans will be notified via Spotify and will have the opportunity to buy two tickets. Visit ReservedbySpotify.com to learn more.

More presales will run through the week; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. VIP packages are also available through VIPNation.com.

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