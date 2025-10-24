Jonas Brothers score free BWW for life, open floor to requests

In 2023, Joe Jonas mused that he and his brothers should get free food from Buffalo Wild Wings for life. That dream now has come true.

Jonas Brothers, who often stop at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants while on tour, have teamed with the franchise for an ad promoting its new Ultimate Sampler. In addition to Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, little brother Frankie Jonas is part of the promotion, which lets fans pick their four favorite appetizers.

That means boneless wings for Nick, mozzarella sticks for Joe, onion rings for Kevin and cheese curds for Frankie. "We really should add cheese curds to our rider," notes Joe as the brothers chow down.

But the best part of the promotion is that all four brothers are getting their very own "B-Dubs black cards," which entitle them to free food from Buffalo Wild Wings for life.

And speaking of letting people choose what they want, when Jonas Brothers perform in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday the show will be livestreamed starting at 8 p.m. ET on Samsung TV Plus. Fans at home will be able to vote in an interactive poll to choose one song from a selection of tracks they haven't yet performed on the tour.

The winning song will be revealed live onstage. This is the latest of several shows on the group's JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour that Samsung TV Plus has livestreamed.

