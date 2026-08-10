Jonas Brothers podcast coming to Disney+

The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Chrys Davis).

Soon you won't have to watch Hey Jonas!, the new Jonas Brothers podcast, on your phone.

The podcast, featuring Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas and their guests discussing a wide variety of topics, is coming to Disney+. It'll debut on the streaming platform and Hulu on Friday with a new episode focusing on Camp Rock 3, in which the group appears. That's the same day Camp Rock 3 hits Disney+; it premieres on the Disney Channel on Thursday.

Additional episodes will follow, featuring the brothers' appearance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which takes place Friday through Sunday in Anaheim, California.

In other Jonas news, they'll bring their Burning Up Tour All Over Again to Madison Square Garden for three nights starting Aug. 20.

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