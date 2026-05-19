Jonas Brothers launch new podcast, 'Hey Jonas!'

The Jonas Brothers attend the world premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas Movie' at the New York City Center, November 10, 2025 (Disney/Jose Alvarado Jr.)

Seems like everybody and their mother has a podcast these days, so why shouldn't a chart-topping pop group?

Jonas Brothers have launched Hey Jonas!, a new podcast that's available on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. An episode that runs about 13 minutes is available now; the first "official" episode will debut on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The pod will "give fans an inside look at the chaos, laughs and real-life moments of brotherhood through candid, unfiltered conversations about family, touring, personal moments fans rarely see and everything in between," according to a release. In addition to Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the pod will include guests like friends, family members and others in the group's circle.

Plus, there's an interactive feature: You can call 1-84-HEY-JONAS — 1-844-395-6627 — and ask the brothers questions, which they will then answer during the show.

Also on Wednesday, the brothers will launch a run of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas; they'll play there through Sunday, then they'll have a break from the road until August. Nick's latest movie, Power Ballad, arrives in theaters on June 4.

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