Jonas Brothers honored as Disney Legends at D23 fan event

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 14, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

Jonas Brothers are Disney Legends.

They were honored Sunday at the company's biannual fan event, D23, where Disney previews upcoming movies, shows, experiences and products while also honoring its history. Fellow Disney kid Vanessa Hudgens was on hand to do the honors.

After taking the stage, the brothers reflected on their longtime connection to Disney. Joe Jonas revealed that his first word was "Gaston" after repeatedly watching Beauty and the Beast, while Nick Jonas recalled playing Chip in the musical on Broadway.

"To our incredible fans, thank you for letting us be a part of your childhood and growing up alongside you all these years," Nick Jonas said. "You gave three brothers from New Jersey, a life beyond anything we could have imagined. We're so grateful."

In addition to Joe, Nick and Kevin, other Disney Legends honored Sunday included Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ahead of the ceremony, Joe Jonas told ABC News, "Honestly, it's kind of mind blowing that we get to be a part of such like an iconic list of people that we've always looked up to, people that have big imaginations and we're going home as legends."

"I think that we started as fans, like most people, and to get to then work with Disney, have those early days of just being on a set, the confidence they instilled in us as performers and songwriters was invaluable, and it really set us up for success in our career," Nick added.

"And finding our way back the last couple years with the various projects we've done has been so full circle and gratifying."

The brothers reprise their roles as the band Connect 3 in the new Camp Rock 3 movie, which is streaming now on Disney+.

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