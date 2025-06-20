Jonas Brothers got the Bee Gees' blessing for new song, 'No Time to Talk

Jonas Brothers' new single, "No Time to Talk," is based on the Bee Gees' 1978 #1 hit "Stayin' Alive." The group says they got the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' permission to interpolate the disco classic, which originally appeared on the soundtrack of the 1977 John Travolta film Saturday Night Fever.

JoBros write on Instagram, "Growing up on the music that our Dad played for us led to a lifelong influence from the legends that came before us. That influence was undeniably felt while writing what is now 'No Time To Talk' and putting it out into the world today with The Bee Gees' blessing feels unreal."

"We hope you have as much fun with this one as we had making it !!" they add. "Time to danceeee."

The song takes the opening verse of the Bee Gees' song — "Well you can tell by the way I use my walk/ I'm a woman's man, no time to talk/ Music loud and women warm/ I've been kicked around since I was born" — and flips it to, "I can tell by the way you use your walk/ That you came to dance, no time to talk/ Turning up with all your friends/ You came to dance, around the clock."

Instead of the Bee Gees' iconic chorus, "Ah, ah, ah, ah, stayin' alive, stayin' alive," they sing, "She said 'I, I, I, I/ came to dance, no time to talk.'"

"No Time to Talk" will be on the Brothers' new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, due Aug. 8.

