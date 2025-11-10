Jon Bon Jovi’s a grandpa again

(L-R) Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi attend Hampton Water celebrates Bubbly with Jon Bon Jovi at La La Laundry on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hampton Water)

Jon Bon Jovi's family continues to grow.

The rocker's son Jesse Bongiovi and wife Jesse Light announced on Instagram Monday that they welcomed their first child.

“Blair Lucy Bongiovi. Our sweet girl has arrived, and we couldn’t be happier,” they wrote, next to a partial photo of the infant. “Welcome to the world, baby Blair bear.”

This is Jon Bon Jovi's second grandchild. In August, son Jake Bongiovi and his wife, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, announced in a joint Instagram post that they had adopted a baby girl.

The 30-year-old Jesse is Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son. The rocker and wife Dorothea Bongiovi have four children together, daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 32, and sons Jesse, Jake, 23, and Romeo Bongiovi, 21.

